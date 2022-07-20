ATH Tai adds a summer camp offer

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West senior wide receiver recruit Korey Tai (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) made a recent college one day camp appearance to the University of North Dakota and came back home with his first FCS scholarship offer from the Fighting Hawks. Tai breaks down his North Dakota offer and camp impressions and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I went out last week to North Dakota for a one day camp," Tai said. "We flew out last Friday night then I was able to take a tour of the campus, then took part in the one day camp on Saturday afternoon."

Tai was able to come back home from North Dakota with his first FCS offer from the Fighting Hawks.

"I worked out at the North Dakota camp at wide receiver and I felt I had a pretty good camp performance. I'm totally open to playing receiver or any other position that helps out the team. I was a bit skeptical to be honest about North Dakota at first because I just had no idea what to expect from them going into the visit and camp. The people at North Dakota made me feel really welcome and really everyone was just great. The school ha s a lot of newer buildings and they also have done a ton of renovations on both the campus and also for the facilities. Everything was just really nice and they definitely have a lot to do at North Dakota. I also liked how North Dakota is good sized school, but that it was also pretty easy to get around to everything. We had a chance to look around the local area on the visit and overall it was a really good camp and experience."

So which other schools have been showing Tai recruiting attention this summer?

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Indiana State, SIU, WIU plus a few other Missouri Valley conference schools. I ended up camping this summer at Northwestern, Ferris State, 3 days of the North Central College camp and also North Dakota and Indiana State. The camps this summer overall was a good experience for me. I was able to meet an work with several new coaches and I was able to show those coaches what I can do in person."

So what's next for Tai and his recruiting process this summer?

"I'm considering on going to a late July one day camp to North Carolina State but I don't have anything else set up. I'm still considering going to that camp. I'm not in a big hurry to make a college decision for now. I'm planning on playing my senior season and also make some game day visits. I'm also going to take an official visit to North Dakota for sure."

Tai, who plays quarterback for Glenbard West is ready for his upcoming senior season.

"Our team has great team chemistry this summer and everyone has been working really hard. We bring back some strong players and the younger class is also coming along really well. We are going to have a really good team this season and I can't wait to get going."

Korey Tai has a scholarship offer from North Dakota.