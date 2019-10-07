Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy junior athlete prospect Devean Washington (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) was able to take in a Saturday game at Northern Illinois University. Washington, who is playing defensive back this season for the Hilltoppers (3-3) checks in and recaps his recent visit and more here.

"I went to NIU for the game on Saturday against Ball State," Washington said. "Overall I had a good visit and besides NIU lost the game it was a really good day."

Washington filled us in on his impressions from his Saturday game day visit to NIU.

"I was able to talk with some of the coaches at NIU including my recruiting Coach (Jordan) Gigli. Everyone at NIU was really nice and I liked the overall atmosphere at NIU for the game. The NIU coaches wanted to know how my season was going so far and they also want me to keep sending them my video this season. Saturday was my first ever visit to NIU and it went well."

Washington has also been drawing recruiting attention from several other schools this fall.

"Besides NIU I've also been in contact with the coaches from Ball State, Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Yale, Columbia plus Princeton. Ball State invited me to a game this season along with Western Michigan and a few other schools. I'm planning to visit Western Michigan on October 26th for a game. I'm also hoping to visit Miami of Ohio for a game later this season."

Washington also filled us in on how his junior season is going.

"I'm playing mainly defense this year and I'm playing mostly cornerback. I've played on both sides of the football at Downers Grove South before I transferred into JCA. I'm getting more and more comfortable playing cornerback and I'm also still learning more each week and trying to just get better."

So how has Washington's overall game improve this season compared to a year ago?

"I'm playing much more physical this year. I can get off blocks better this year and I added a lot more strength. I lifted really hard at Rudy's Gym with my team and I've been able to add a lot more power. I also worked hard on just improving my corner cover skills and fundamentals."

