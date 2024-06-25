Naperville (Ill.) North senior ATH recruit Kaiser Williams (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) made a recent visit to the University of Northern Iowa and over the weekend gave the UNI Panthers his verbal commitment. Williams discusses his college decision here.

"From the very beginning of my recruiting Northern Iowa was easily the school that showed the most interest in me,"" Williams said. "I made a recent visit to Northern Iowa with my family and we sat down and really talked everything out and I knew then I was ready to commit to Northern Iowa."

Williams pointed toured some key factors which led to his verbal commitment to Northern Iowa.

"Northern Iowa definitely had a plan for me and also just always brought a lot of excitement and energy when it came to me as a recruiter them. The coaches are just very genuine people who have had a lot of success. They have just always gone above and beyond when it came to me and my recruiting process. UNI also has sent a ton of guys into the NFL and head coach Mark Farley is an experienced coach with a lot of success and connections to guys around the NFL. Northern Iowa recruited me as a nickel and feel I can add a bit more size and strength at the next level and want to see me at 215-220 pounds. Northern Iowa's trademark for years has been it's defense and how hard they always play and that's exactly the type of team I wanted to play for in college."

So which other schools did Williams consider before pledging to Northern Iowa?

"I had a lot of the bigger schools showing interest in me and a lot of them wanted to see me in a camp this summer. Schools like Purdue and Indiana I looked into pretty hard. In the end Northern Iowa just was always very confident in me, extended me an early offer and that loyalty really won me over in the end."

So what can the UNI Father fans expect from Kaiser Williams?

"Northern Iowa is getting a hard worker who will grow as a leader that's very coachable. I'm a winner who will also be there for my team either good or bad."

Kaiser Williams is verbally committed to Northern Iowa.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today