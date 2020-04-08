Burbank (Ill.) St. Laurence junior athlete recruit Darius Wilson (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) has been able to add a handful of scholarship offers this spring. Wilson, who plays quarterback for the Vikings and head coach Adam Nissen checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"I have been able to add scholarship offers so far from Northern Iowa, South Dakota State and also Eastern Illinois," Wilson said. "I've also been in touch with several other college coaches and they all seem to be pretty interested in me."

Wilson, who is a three sport athlete for the Vikings (football/basketball/track) discussed adding his recent offers and more.

"I added offers from Northern Iowa, South Dakota State and also Eastern Illinois. Some schools like South Dakota State like me as a defensive back. Northern Iowa likes me as a quarterback and Eastern Illinois likes me as more of an athlete for them. I'm totally open when it comes to a position in college and I'm just looking to play and help the team in anyway I can. I've also been in touch with the coaches from Montana State, Syracuse, Murray State and also North Dakota State. I was able to make visits to NIU and also Miami of Ohio and those visits went well. I had plans to make visits to see Western Michigan, Illinois State and Ball State and all three visits had to be cancelled because of the Corona virus."

Wilson also filled us in on how he's adjusting to life under the Corona virus pandemic.

"We are on spring break this week, otherwise we are on E Learning now and we've been on it form a few weeks now. At first it was a hard transition and it took some time to get used to it but it's been going much better now. Workout wise I've been lifting in my basement and we also just had a team workout on Zoom and that went well and was fun. Otherwise I'm just trying to stay busy and find things to do."

So what part of Wilson's game has he been working on this spring?

"I've been working on improving my passing skills and fundamentals. I'm also working on improving my decision making skills and just get better in the passing game ."

Darius Wilson has scholarship offers from Northern Iowa, South Dakota State and Eastern Illinois.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today