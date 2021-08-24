ATH Woodson is excited to be back

Deerfield (Ill.) senior safety prospect Luke Woodson (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) will be a multi-year starter and impact player on both sides of the football for the Warriors this coming season. Woodson checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news along with previewing his upcoming senior season here.

"Last week (Wednesday) was the first day of school and it was solid," Woodson said. "It's definitely more exciting to be back in school in person for this year plus it's my senior year, so everything is starting to sink in that this is my last year of high school."

Woodson, who will play running back, receiver and linebacker this fall for the Warriors also filled us in on his summer college camp visits.

"I camped this summer at North Central College and also at Valparaiso and both camps I thought went well. I wanted to get out to a few other schools like Drake but the timing to get to Drake didn't work out. I received some good feedback from the different college coaches at the camps. They all want to see some of my early senior season video and they also want me to stay in touch with them this fall. I'm also going to try to get out to Drake this fall and make a game day visit but I don't have anything set up just yet."

Woodson is also excited for his upcoming senior season.

"Practices have been going great and everyone is working hard and the team is looking good. Everyone is excited for the season and we are going to be good this year. I think my game has changed since the spring in a few different ways. I was able to add more strength and speed to my game. I also worked on just being a more versatile player and become more of a utility guy. and do whatever I can do to help us win."

So has finally becoming a senior hit Woodson just yet?

"It's a weird feeling to finally be a senior for sure but it's also exciting. It puts more pressure on you to make the most of the final season. It really hit me at the end of the summer. Now it''s all about leaving it on the field and making the most out of our final go around."



