BadgerBlitz TV: Wisconsin ILB Jack Sanborn on Shrine Bowl, NFL preparation
BadgerBlitz TV returns with an extended conversation with former Wisconsin inside linebacker Jack Sanborn on a variety of different topics -- ranging from his current training in California to who could step up next on UW's defense.
The full breakdown of subjects discussed include:
*His current whereabouts in preparation for the NFL Combine and Draft
*His training schedule each week
*His experiences at the East-West Shrine Bowl -- playing in a 4-3 defense, feedback from NFL personnel, and playing with former teammates Matt Henningsen, Josh Seltzner and Jack Coan
*The invite to the NFL Scouting Combine -- his reactions and goals set for Indianapolis
*Reflecting upon his time as a Badger
*Who's next to emerge on "Death Row" -- Wisconsin's inside linebackers room
*Any good Bob Bostad or Jim Leonhard stories?
*Breakout Badgers on offense and defense for 2022 season
