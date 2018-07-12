Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East senior quarterback recruit Jack Baltz (6-foot-5, 185 pounds) is back in camp this week with the defending Class 8A state champion Griffins. Baltz checks in and discusses what's next in his recruiting process and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"We started back up with team camp this week," Baltz said. "I'm just really focused on my team the rest of the summer. I'm pretty sure I'm done with the college camps."

Baltz filled us in what's next with his recruiting process this summer.

"I'm going to wait and see how things go for me this coming season. I have schools from across the entire spectrum that want to see some of my early season video. I'm still staying in touch with the coaches from Northwestern, Western Michigan, Miami of Ohio along with a bunch of other Mid American Conference schools. Duke and Wyoming has also remained interested and they also want to stay in touch and evaluate my senior tape."

Baltz is still looking hard at his college offers this summer..

"I have offers now from Illinois State, Georgetown, Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois and Butler. Southern Illinois has also been in contact and they seem like they could be close to an offer as well. I'm looking hard at those schools as well this summer."

Baltz is also excited about his upcoming senior season.

"Our summer team camp has been going really well and this week is the first week that we have everyone back from injury which is exciting. We are building up a strong team bond. Our defense has also been really challenging us every day. This summer I feel just more calm and confident. I've been more focused on just helping everyone get better and trying to be a better leader."

