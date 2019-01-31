Lombard (IL) Montini Catholic junior offensive tackle recruit Jeremiah Banks-Wall (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer on Wednesday from the Syracuse Orangemen. Banks-Wall recaps his impressions from adding his scholarship offer and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"I was kind of surprised when Syracuse offered me," Banks-Wall said. "One of the Syracuse coaches made an in school visit and he told my coaches to have me call him back later in the day. I called the coach back and that's when Syracuse offered me a scholarship."

So what does Banks-Wall know about Syracuse?

"I know that they are called the Orangemen and that they also had a good season last year. It's a very good program and school and outside of that I still need to look harder into them. Getting my first offer from Syracuse is a great feeling. My family is also really excited and I'm going to definitely find my way out to visit Syracuse sometime soon."

So who else has been showing Banks-Wall recruiting attention so far this winter?

"Besides Syracuse I've also been in touch with the coaches from Duke and Minnesota. The coaches from those schools have been in school along with several other college coaches."

So what has Banks-Wall been working on to improve his overall game this winter?

"I've been working on improving my overall speed and power. I'm also always working on just improving my footwork and hands and getting both my hands and feet quicker this winter. I would tell college coaches that my strengths include having a pretty high football IQ. I'm always trying to be a few moves ahead. I also feel I have a pretty good get off and quickness off the snap."

After finishing second in Class 5A in 2018, Banks-Wall and the Broncos are hard at work and getting ready for the 2019 season.

"We bring back a good amount of kids who played last season and we will have a great team back for next season. Everyone has been working hard this winter and everyone has been very focused in the weight room."

Jeremiah Banks-Wall has a scholarship offer from Syracuse.