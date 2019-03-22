Lombard (IL) Montini Catholic junior offensive tackle recruit Jeremiah Banks-Wall (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) has been able to add five offers so far this spring and expect more and more schools to take a harder look at Banks-Wall this coming spring evaluation period.

"I have five offers now and Fordham is my latest offer," Banks-Wall said. "I've also been in contact with several coaches and recruiting has been pretty exciting lately."

Banks-Wall fills us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been staying in contact with all of the schools who offered me so far (Fordham, Syracuse, EIU, Illinois State and SIU). I've also been in touch with the coaches from NIU, Purdue and Toledo. A lot of the college coaches said that they would be back in school this spring to watch me work out."

Banks-Wall is also going to spend part of his upcoming spring break on the road to check out some schools in person.

"I'm going to make some visit over my spring break. I'm planning to visit NIU, Purdue and also Toledo. I'm also hoping to get out to see more schools later this spring but for now three visits are the only ones I have planned so far."

Banks-Wall has also been able to add more size and weight this winter and was impressive at last Sunday's EFT Sports Performance OL DL training session in McCook.

"I'm up to around 250 pounds now. I've been eating a lot more and really changed up my diet. I'm eating healthier and leaner plus I've added a lot of protein to my diet. I've also been hitting the weight room hard this winter and I feel good."

Banks-Wall, who early on in his recruiting process was drawing looks at both defensive line and offensive line is starting to see a much clearer path to a position in college.

"Most of the schools who are recruiting me and offering me are recruiting me as an offensive linemen. I've been spending most of my time now focused on playing offensive line."

