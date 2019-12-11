Canton (Ill.) senior offensive guard recruit Micah Barnhart (6-foot-4 265 pounds) has given the University of Wyoming his verbal commitment. Barnhart, who will attend Wyoming on an academic scholarship talks about his decision here.

"I committed to Wyoming and I'll be attending on a full academic scholarship," Barnhart said. "I guess technically I'll be considered on the roster as a walk on but I'm just thrilled to get to play and go to school at Wyoming. Wyoming has been my leader for a long time now. I guess all of the hard work in the class room paid off for me."

Barnhart discussed why he decided to commit to the Wyoming Cowboys.

"My goal at the beginning of my recruiting was to play at the highest level possible and not have to pay for school. Once I visited Wyoming last summer I knew it was a place where I could fit in really well. I'm an outdoors kind of guy and I just love it there. I also get along so well with all of the coaches at Wyoming. The coaches at Wyoming are just great people and I love the coaches. Wyoming also has great facilities and academics and I was able to learn a lot more about the school and the football program when I made an unofficial visit on November 22nd. It's just an awesome feeling to be committed top Wyoming."

Barnhart also considered several other options before committing to the Wyoming Cowboys.

"I looked hard at Northwest Missouri State along with Illinois State, NIU and also Lindenwood. I had athletic scholarship offers from both Northwest Missouri State and Lindenwood and Preferred Walk On offers from Illinois State and NIU. In the end no one could match what Wyoming has to offer."

Barnhart also considered the overall distance from home before making his college choice.

"Wyoming is really far away from home and I definitely gave that some thought, but I also want to get away and have the full college experience. I'm already playing XBox online with some of the other players and recruits at Wyoming and while I'll miss my family it's also somewhere I'm excited about getting my life started at the University of Wyoming."

Barnhart's family is also fully on board with his decision.

"My family love it at Wyoming and they are super excited for me. They already have Wyoming gear."

Micah Barnhart is verbally committed to Wyoming.