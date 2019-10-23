Canton (Ill.) senior offensive guard recruit Micah Barnhart (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) and the Canton Little Giants (4-4/2-4) are still fighting to get into the upcoming IHSA state playoff field and need to beat Metamora (3-5/2-4) this Friday night to get in. Barnhart also checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"We lost a tough one last Friday against Dunlap," Barnhart said. "We lost 21-20 at Dunlap and we are back at work this week and getting ready for Metamora. Our playoffs start this week and we are really focused and ready to go."

Barnhart also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"Things have definitely been picking up for me lately. I've been getting more and more interest and contact from several FCS and D2 schools. Southeast Missouri State has been showing some new interest along with Illinois State. Both schools have invited me out to come see some games in person this season. I made an unofficial game day visit to Northwest Missouri State already and they have offered me."

Barnhart is also adding new preferred walk on roster spot offers this fall.

"NIU offered me a PWO and I really like the coaches at NIU a lot. They have a great program and they also have a lot to offer. I'm going to go to a game at NIU real soon. Wyoming also have offered me a PWO and I'm also going to make an unofficial game day visit on November 22nd. Wyoming already has offers out at my position but they really have been recruiting me hard. I visited Wyoming awhile ago and I loved it out there and I'm looking forward to heading back in November."

Barnhart is locked into his season but does have a time frame for making a college decision.

"I'm planning to figure everything out after I make my visit to Wyoming in late November."