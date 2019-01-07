Chicago (Ill.) Brooks senior safety recruit Joel Barrows (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) is getting ready for a big month of January which will include some upcoming official visits. Barrows, who is one of the top uncommitted players remaining in the State of Illinois Class of 2019 checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I had a few injuries right at the end of the season so I've been just recovering and healing up" Barrow said. "I'm about a week away from being 100 percent healthy and once I'm cleared I'll be back in the weight room and getting better."

Barrow also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Eastern Illinois, Georgetown, SIU and South Dakota along with some D2 schools in West Virginia State and Quincy. EIU had offered me early on but once they changed coaches that offer was off the board. The new coaches at EIU have reached out and they've been showing me a lot more interest. Georgetown has also been very interested and I'm waiting to get thru the admissions process with them. SIU has also remained in contact and South Dakota is still interested but I'm not sure if they still have any offers still available."

Barrows is waiting for the recruiting dead period to reopen later this week so he can begin to set up some January official visits.

"I'm definitely planning to make some official visits.Both West Virginia State and Quincy have already offered me official visits plus EIU and South Dakota also have discussed me visiting soon."

Does barrows have any favorites?

"No I'm just looking for the best situation for me and getting a chance to play in college. I'm very open these days."

