Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week. Play Right Now: Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 1 Games Results are complied and announced on the Monday after each week's results. 1. The deadline for all completed brackets will be on each Friday by 4PMCST. 2. You must make selections for all games and also including answering the weekly tie breaker question. Any missing selections or a missing tie breaker automatically is a disqualification. The final winner will be announced and new games for the following week will be posted every Monday here. Simply just click the link and play along. Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 2 Games

EDGYTIM's 2022 Fall Season Record: 8-4 Week 2: My Best Winners and Guesses Hononegah at Harlem EDGY's Take: This game has become a major showdown in the Rockford area large school NIC-10 conference for the past handful of seasons and should again play a major role in determining one of the top conference contenders. Harlem and head coach Bobby Monihan has one of the state more under recruited names in senior 6-foot-3, 300 pound OL/DL Keshawn Harrington McKinney (WIU) plus a defense that just brings it. The Huskies offense will look towards QB Austin Redmon along with RB DeAndre Young. Hononegah is always just a very sound team in all, three phases and keep an eye on QB Cole Warren along with RB Luke Poppe. Biggest storyline? Can the Harlem defense slow down and force a very good and balanced Hononegah offense in multiple three and outs? Will the Harlem offense kick things into a higher gear this week? EDGY's Pick: Harlem 21 Hononegah 14 Batavia at Lincoln Way East EDGY's Take: One of the top overall games in the State of Illinois will be in Frankfort Illinois on Friday night. Lincoln Way East was able to get a solid game from it's offense led by QB Braden Tischer and RB James Kwiecinski and the Griffins defense keyed by LB Jake Scianna in beating Crete-Monee 41-15 last Friday night. Batavia will be on the road again this week (Batavia is doing stadium renovations) after beating Phillips 43-6 last Saturday night. The Bulldogs will also look towards QB Ryan Boe and a defense that features two of the top linebacker in the state this season in Tyler Jansey (Wisconsin) and Jack Sadowski (Iowa State). Biggest storyline? Can either team establish it's running game against the other on Friday night? Can the Batavia offense find a way of denting a very strong and experienced Griffins front seven? I'm expecting a very close, lower scoring game in this one. EDGY's Pick: Lincoln Way East 14 Batavia 10

Bolingbrook vs Simeon at Gately EDGY's Take: Bolingbrook is still buzzing after it's 49-12 win last Friday over Minooka as the Raiders get over 400 yards of passing and 7 touchdowns from freshman QB Jonas Williams. The Raiders are stacked with talent this season and keep an eye on junior four star ranked WR IMarion Stewart along with junior 3 star ranked WR/DB Kyan Berry-Johnson while the Brook's defense is led by senior 3 star ranked S Damon Walters (Northwestern). Simeon id an experienced team and it's key playmakers loomed large in it's 41-23 come from behind win last Saturday over Wheaton South at Gately. Simeon four star ranked WR/S Malik Elzy is a game breaker along with senior RB Andre Crews and the Wolverines have a big, strong and physical offensive line. Biggest storyline? Can the Bolingbrook offense play large again in the City? Can the Simeon defense contain the Bolingbrook weapons? Can the Bolingbrook defense slow down the senior play makers and limit the big plays against the Simeon offense? EDGY's Pick: Bolingbrook 31 Simeon 14 Cahokia at Homewood Flossmoor EDGY's Take: No question this is one of the more unlikely non conference games in the state this week, yet don't overlook this rare matchup. Cahokia and head coach Orlando Doc Gooden has a very talented squad this fall. Keep an eye on QB Omarion Gooden along with ATH Nicholas DeLoach (Missouri) and this is a Comanches team that is more than capable of hitting the big play when needed. Homewood Flossmoor and head coach Terrell Alexander is also looking for big things this season as the Vikings are looking to bounce back from a loss in Week 1 to Naperville North. Keep an eye on H-F senior LB Christian McKinney along with senior OL Christian Medlock (NIU) while the Vikings always have an abundance of talented skill position players. Biggest storyline? Can the H-F defense slow down the big play ability of the Cahokia offense? Can Cahokia shake off the 5 plus hour one way bus drive on Saturday and win? Will the Comanches have enough depth to play a full four quarters against a 8A sized program in H-F? EDGY's Pick: H-F 34 Cahokia 28

Warren Township at Maine South EDGY's Take: Two of the top Class 8A programs in the Northern suburbs will square off on Friday in Park Ridge. Maine South and veteran head coach Dave Inserra is big on his spread offense and a team that's heavy on speed, depth and talent. Maine South QB Ryan Leyden leads the charge including the Hawks offense putting up 42 unanswered points last Friday in beating Stevenson 42-3. Warren Township and head coach Bryan McNulty always starts with a defense that plays fast and physical, then adds in just enough offense to win games year in and year out. Senior QB Adam Behrens leads the Blue Devils offense along with RB Charley Thompson while the defense is again salty this season and is led by senior S Jailen Duffie (North Dakota State) Biggest storyline? Can the Warren defense lock down a very potent Maine South offense? Can the Maine South defense slow down a much more versatile Warren offense this week? EDGY's Pick: Warren Township 28 Maine South 21