EDGYTIM's 2022 Fall Season Record: 31-14 overall Week 5: My Best Winners and Guesses

Cary Grove at Prairie Ridge EDGY's Take: Yet another Fox Valley Super showdown this week. Ok so maybe this isn't the best of showdowns with both the Prairie Ridge Wolves (3-1) and the Cary Grove Trojans (3-1) touting rare Fox Valley Conference mmid season losses, but expect a terrific game as always. Prairie Ridge was able to generate a ton of big plays from standout QB Tyler Vasey in last week's 42-35 loss to Jacobs. Vasey is also a big time threat in the return game and he also runs the Wolves triple option attack with precision and explosiveness. Also for Prairie Ridge senior FB Nathan Greenham is a must defend and the entire backfield is impressive here. Defending Class 6A state champion Cary Grove and head coach Brad Seaburg is bringing a much less experienced starting lineup along this season. The Trojans will get the football into the hands of FB Colin Desmet as much as possible and in many ways the offenses for each team are mirror images of each other. Expect a ton of run game and a ton of back and forth momentum swings in this always entertaining game. Biggest storyline? Can the Prairie Ridge defense limit the time of possession for the Cary Grove offense and slow down the Cary Grove option attack? Can Cary Grove locate then slow down speedy QB Tyler Vasey and limit the big play ability of the Wolves? EDGY's Pick: Prairie Ridge 35 Cary Grove 28

Bolingbrook at Lincoln Way East EDGY's Take: Bolingbrook (3-1) and head coach John Ivlow has a team loaded with high level athletes capable of breaking open a game ay any moment this season. The Raiders will look towards freshman QB Jonas Williams, who has been highly impressive so far in 2022. Williams has a stable of talented backs and receivers to go to led by junior four star ranked WR/DB I'Marion Stewart, junior three star ranked WR/DB Kyan Berry-Johnson plus senior three star ranked RB Joshua Robinson, senior ATH Kaleb Miller.The Bolingbrook defense also has highly sought after talent led by senior three star ranked S Damon Walters (Northwestern) along with senior ILB Marcus Williams. Lincoln Way East and head coach Rob Zvonar is off to strong start this season as the Griffins offense has been effective while the defense remains it's usual salty self. Lincoln Way East junior QB Braden Tisher is an athletic dual threat and the remaining backs and receivers are talented led by senior WR/S Jayden Cook along with senior RB James Kwiecinski and senior RB Petey Olaeye. The Griffins also boast a big, physical and experience offensive line this season led by junior Josh Janowski. The Lincoln Way East defense is fast and physical and the tone setter remains senior ILB Jake Scianna. Biggest storyline? Can the East defense limit the big play ability of the Raiders offense? Can Bolingbrook limit the overall penalties and turnovers against a Lincoln Way East team that seems to thrive off of opponent mistakes? EDGY's Pick: Lincoln Way East 27 Bolingbrook 21

Plainfield North at Yorkville EDGY's Take: The Southwest Prairie West conference play begins and this is a huge opening week battle, and could this wind up being a potential West conference title game? Already? Plainfield and and head coach Anthony Imbordino has a roster loaded with speed and play makers on both sides of the football. QB Desmir Ashiru has been terrific so far in 2022 and is a big time dual threat for the Tigers while RB John St Clair has been a big time discovery this fall for Plainfield North. The Tigers defense has also been impressive after four weeks. Yorkville is a big and physical team in 2022 and also features several sought after names on the roster. Senior LB/FB Andrew Laurich (Colorado State) is a name to watch along with senior DE/TE Jake Davies (Wyoming) along with senior OL/DL Andrew Zook, junior OL/Dl Logan Brasfield and junior LB Ben Alvarez. Biggest storyline? Will Yorkville's senior RB Gio Zeman return this week from injury? Can the Yorkville offense generate big plays and post points against a stingy Plainfield North defense? Can the Plainfield North line play withstand a bigger and physical Yorkville lines? EDGY's Pick: Plainfield North 28 Yorkville 24



East St Louis at O'Fallon EDGY's Take: O"Fallon (4-0) and head coach Byron Gattis is coming off a big come from behind 32-31 win over rival Edwardsville last Friday night. The Panthers will look towards senior QB Colt Michael along with a an experience varsity roster and lineup on both sides of the football. Keep an eye on O'Fallon WR Jalen Smith along with senior OL Marcus Hanson (WIU) and senior Ol Xavier McClendon. East St. Louis (2-2) has yet to lose in the State of Illinois after playing a non conference slate that rivals some Big Ten schools. Rg=he Flyers begin with junior QB Robert Pops Battle along with an abundance of speed and skills including sophomore RB TaRyan Martin who runs behind an NFL sized offensive line. Don't believe me? Keep an eye on 5 star ranked OT Miles McVay (Alabama) along with senior OL Paris Patterson (Arkansas) and senior Brandon Henderson (Iowa State). The Flyers defense is as talented das the offensive side of the football and keep an eye out for junior LB Marquise Palmer, senior LB Antwon Hayden (Illinois) plus senior DE Keyshawn Hayden (Central Michigan) and sophomore S Sael Reyes who already has Power 5 offers. Biggest storyline? Can O'Fallon find a way to slow down the East St. Louis run game and neutralize the enormous offensive line? Can the East St Louis defense attack and overwhelm the O'Fallon offense and get consistent pressure on QB Cole Michael? EDGY's Pick: East St. Louis 56 O'Fallon 21

York at Lyons Township EDGY's Take: The West Suburban Silver is another conference race that is going to be a wild ride and this game will have a little bit of everything. York (4-0/2-0) is led by standout senior QB Matt Vezza and the dukes have been very balanced offensively so far in 2022 as RB Kelly Watson has been impressive and a key in the ground game while WR Charlie Specht is a main target in the passing game. Lyons Township has been a much more run first offense this season. Junior QB Ryan Jackson has been an effective threat in the play action passing game while the offensive line is a strength led by two way 4 star ranked OL/DL Eddie Tuerk along with senior OL Aidan Hallett. The Lyons defense is an experienced and athletic unit and keep an eye on senior LB Cooper King, senior LB Danny Pasko along with junior DB/WR Noah Pfafflin. Biggest storyline? Can Lyons avoid a Saturday during the day homecoming slip up, focus on the task and beat a very strong York team? Can the Lyons defense force the York offense into multiple three and outs and keep the Dukes offense on the sidelines? EDGY's Pick: York 28 Lyons Township 27