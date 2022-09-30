Week 6 Games are Now Out! Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week. Play Right Now: Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 6 Games Results are complied and announced on the Monday after each week's results. 1. The deadline for all completed brackets will be on each Friday by 4PMCST. 2. You must make selections for all games and also including answering the weekly tie breaker question. Any missing selections or a missing tie breaker automatically is a disqualification. The final winner will be announced and new games for the following week will be posted every Monday here. Simply just click the link and play along. Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 6 Games

Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week. EDGYTIM's 2022 Fall Season Record: 39-17 overall Week 6: My Best Winners and Guesses

Huntley at Cary Grove EDGY's Take: Huntley (4-1) is coming off an impressive win last Friday over Jacobs 37-20 as the Red Raiders found a way to slow down the Golden Eagles power running game while also getting a big night from QB Sam Deligio along with RB Haiden Janke for the win. Huntley is looking to make even more noise this week on the road against Cary Grove. Cary Grove and head coach Brad Seaburg has been bringing a younger Trojan starting lineup along this fall and are lookin g to bounce back this week after losing to rival Prairie Ridge 27-16 win. Cary Grove will rely in QB Peyton Seaburg along with RB Andrew Prio and senior RB/LB Colin Desmet. Biggest storyline? Can the Huntley defense find the football and slow down the Cary Grove option attack? Can the Cary defense limit the balanced Red Raiders offense? EDGY's Pick: Huntley 28 Cary Grove 21

Naperville North vs Naperville Central @ North Central College EDGY's Take: This will be the first of two regular season meetings between these two long time Naperville school district rivals thanks to the DVC remaining unbalanced scheduling issues. Naperville North and head coach Sean Drendel will rely on standout senior QB Aidan Gray (Northwestern) along with an offense with some top notch weapons led by junior WR/DB Luke Williams. Naperville Central and head coach Mike Ulreich will get the football into the hands of RB Tyler Dodd, who has been the Redhawks main offensive weapons this season. The Redhawks will also rely on a defense that limited a very strong Neuqua Valley offense in a 14-7 loss last Friday night. Biggest storyline? Can the Naperville Central run game get going this week against rival North? Can the Naperville Central defense limit the big play ability of the Huskies passing game? Can the North defense win on first and second down and force the Redhawks into unwanted down and distance? EDGY's Pick: Naperville North 28 Naperville Central 21

Wilmington at Reed Custer EDGY's Take: Wilmington and veteran head coach Jeff Reents just wins game as the Wildcats will look towards it's power option running attack along with a stingy defense to get the job done this season, Wilmington is getting a big season so far from QB Ryder Meents along with RB/LB Colin James and RB/LB Kyle Farrell. Reed Custer and head coach Gavin Johnson has the Comets riding high this season coming off it's best season in school history in 2021. The Comets, who lost to Wilmington 21-14 in 2021 has an experienced roster back and keep an eye on QB Jake McPhearson along with his main target in WR/DB Lucas Foote and OL/DL Kody Marschner is another key for the Comets line play this season. Biggest storyline? Can the Reed Custer defense find the football in the Wilmington's option game then get the football back to it's offense as much as possible? Can the Wilmington defense slow down and limit the passing game and Reed Custer QB Jake McPhearson? EDGY's Pick: Reed Custer 29 Wilmington 28



Morris at Richmond Burton EDGY's Take: Morris and head coach Alan Thorson has another strong team this season and an offense that has both balance led by QB Carter Button along with a big and physical offensive line and a deep backfield and skills group led by RB Ashton Yard and senior do it all RB/LB Sam Reddinger (Northern Iowa). Richmond Burton and Hall of Fame head coach Mike Noll looks to run the football first and the Rocket are getting a big season so far from junior FB Steven Siegal .However, the Rockets play action passing game has been there this season as well. Richmond Burton will throw the football when needed with QB Joe Miller and the Rockets always play hard nosed defense and a very physical style of football. Biggest storyline? Last possession wins? Can the Morris defense shut down the Richmond Burton power running game and make the Rockets throw the football more than they want? Can the Richmond offensive line win the battle upfront against the Morris defense? Can the Richmond defensive front handle a bigger and very physical Morris offensive line? EDGY's Pick: Morris 35 Richmond Burton 34 OT

Glenbard West at York EDGY's Take: The West Suburban Silver showdown this week will no question play an eventual role in who I feel winds up winning the conference title. York and head coach Mike Fitzgerald continues to get the Dukes playing at a higher level. York is led by senior QB Matt Vezza along with a steady and balanced offense with RB Kelly Watson and RB Jake Melion, who stepped up to replace an injured Kelly Watson in last week's win over Lyons Township. Glenbard West and head coach Chad Hetlet has a quick and explosive offense and a defense that lives off of momentum, big plays and forced turnovers. The Hilltoppers offense is led by QB Korey Tai along with an impressive group of skills led by junior RB/WR Julius Ellens. Biggest storyline? Will Glenbard West standout WR/DB Joey Pope return this week and be 100 percent ready to go? Can the York offense ball control and win time of possession and make the Glenbard West defense stay on the field? Can the Glenbard West offense big play against the York defense? Can Glenbard West limit the amount of penalties and turnovers in this big game on the road? EDGY's Pick: Glenbard West 21 York 20