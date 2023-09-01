Week 2 Games are Now Out! Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week. Play Right Now: Pick Em 2023 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 2 Games Results are complied and announced on the Monday after each week's results. 1. The deadline for all completed brackets will be on each Friday by 4PMCST. 2. You must make selections for all games and also including answering the weekly tie breaker question. Any missing selections or a missing tie breaker automatically is a disqualification. The final winner will be announced and new games for the following week will be posted every Monday here. Simply just click the link and play along. Pick Em 2023 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 2 Games

Brother Rice at Marist EDGY's Take: The annual South Side Super Bowl matchup between these two neighborhood rivals is always fun, always exciting and always entertaining. Brother Rice and head coach Casey Quedenfeld was able to rely on the Crusaders power running game along with a defense that was just tough as nails in Rice's 10-7 win last week at Maine South. The Rice offense is led by two starting quarterbacks in senior Ryan Hartz along with senior QB Marcus Brown and both signal callers are very capable to leading the offense and the passing game. Senior RB Randall Nauden (Navy) is a talented every down back who will run behind an oversized offensive line which features senior OT Colin Kinzinger. The Rice defense is speedy, athletic and just swarms to the football play in and play out. Keep an eye on junior ILB Christian Pierce along with senior DL King Liggins and senior S Jake Dugger. Marist and head coach Ron Dawczak came up short in last week's 7-6 loss to Glenbard West. The Redhawks special teams gave up a 94 yard kickoff return as the only score allowed in the loss. Marist has a roster loaded with talent but also very young talent in 2023. The Redhawks will look towards QB Owen Winters along with senior RB Marc Coy to spearhead the offense this fall.The Marist defense performed well last Saturday in the 10-7 loss to Glenbard West and junior DE Brad Fitzgibbon is a headliner to watch. Biggest storyline? Can either team get it's offense in gear this week? Can the Brother Rice play action passing game take pressure off the running game and give the Marist defense fits? Can the Marist offense avoid turnovers and also finish drives with points this week? EDGY's Pick: Brother Rice 13 Marist 10

Lincoln Way East at Batavia EDGY's Take: Lincoln Way East and head coach Rob Zvonar got out of the gates a little slow last Saturday morning at Gately Stadium against Kenwood Academy. After a 0-0 first quarter, the Griffins .woke up and then never looked back in a 52-12 lopsided win over Kenwood Academy. The Griffins offense is led by senior QB Braden Tischer who is a second year starter for the Griffins this season who is a real threat with his arm and legs. The remaining skill positions players are talented and keep an eye on senior RB Nuri Mohammad, senior WR Cade Serauskis along with junior TE Trey Zvonar. The offensive line play for the Griffins is also once again s strength as senior OL Josh Janowski (Iowa) is a leader and a name to watch. Lincoln Way East program's calling card is always the defense, and keep an eye on junior DE Caden O'Rourke who is already holding Power 5 scholarship offers along with senior LB Conner Durkin and senior DB JT Poynton. Batavia and head coach Dennis Piron will be looking for a bit of payback this time against Lincoln Way East who last season lost 31-12 after East sprinted out to a 31-0 first half lead and never looked back in the win. The 2023 Batavia Bulldogs are once again a Class 7A state title contender led by senior QB Ryan Boe (North Dakota State) who has a ton of quality weapons to go to including senior RB Charlie Whelpley and senior WR Luke Alwin. The Bulldogs defense is also a strength of the Batavia program year in and year out and senior LB Ben Fiegel (SIU) is a leader for the defense in 20233. Biggest storyline? Can Batavia set the tone of the game from the opening series and keep the Lincoln Way East defense back on it's heels? Can the Lincoln Way East defense get pressure on Batavia QB Ryan Boe and force him out of his comfort zone? Expect a great atmosphere and a big time game. EDGY's Pick: Lincoln Way East 28 Batavia 27

Nazareth Academy at York EDGY's Take: This might be one of the more interesting matchups and a first time meeting between Defending 2022 Class 5A state champion Nazareth Academy (0-1) and 2022 Class 8A state semifinalist York (1-0). Nazareth Academy lost last Friday to Kankakee 36-22 in Kankakee as the Road Runners got out of the gates slow and despite a late second half rally couldn't get past the speedy Kays. Nazareth Academy will look towards junior QB Logan Malachuk, a rare three year starting varsity quarterback along with a deep group of speedy back and receivers including WR James Penley. The Road Runner defense is led by another rare three year varsity starter and captain in junior OLB/DE Gabe Kaminski. York and head coach Mike Fitzgerald has continued to build the Dukes into a power in the West Suburban Silver as well as in Class 8A this season. The Dukes biggest question was answered when QB Sean Winton replaced 2022 All State QB Matt Vezza (New Hampshire) and completed 13 of 17 passes for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Dukes win last week over Glenbrook South. The Dukes also have several key returning starters back this fall including WR Luke Mailander (Illinois State) along with senior RB Jake Meilon while junior DE Joseph Reiff is already holding various Power 5 offer this season. Biggest storyline? Can Nazareth Academy offense get out of the gates quicker this week and keep the York defense on the field for an extended amount of time? Can the York offense hit some quick strikes and big plays against the Road Runners defense? EDGY's Pick: York 28 Nazareth Academy 21

Providence Catholic at Joliet Catholic EDGY's Take: Both Joliet Catholic and Providence Catholic are located just 9.9 miles from each other, just a few minutes or a few hours (depending on the non stop I-80 road construction) depending on the time and the day. Joliet Catholic and head coach Jake Jaworski posted a nice Week 1 road win over Iowa City High 48-13 last Friday night in Iowa City, Iowa. as the Hilltoppers offense racked up over 500 yards of total offense while the Hillmen defense limited a strong Iowa City Little Hawks wide open spread offense in the win. Keep an eye on Joliet Catholic senior RB HJ Grigsby along with QB Andres Munoz leading the offense while two way starter OL/DL Dillan Johnson (Wisconsin) is a name to watch. Providence Catholic and head coach Tyler Plantz hit the road last week and defeated Lake Central, Indiana 28-21 for the Week 1 win. The Celtics are looking to make a return visit to the IHSA state finals after a 2022 runner up finish in Class 4A. Loom for the Celtics to rely on a strong running game led by RB Jamari Tribett and RB Kaden Nickel while QB Colin Sheehan is also a solid signal caller. The Providence offensive line has experience with 3 returning starters back in the fold along with a handful of keys on defense in junior S/OLB Gavin Hagan and senior DL Jack Bochenczak. Biggest storyline? Can the Joliet Catholic offense finish off drives with points against a very solid Providence Catholic defense? Can Providence defense slow down the Hilltoppers running game and fore them into unwanted down and distance? EDGY's Pick: Providence Catholic 35 Joliet Catholic 234

Loyola Academy at Naperville North EDGY's Take: The last time these two faced off against each other you ask? The 1992 Class 6A state championship game as Naperville North defeated Loyola 21-11. Loyola Academy and first year head coach Beau Desherow won his first game on Saturday walloping Grand Rapids Central Catholic 45-7 as junior QB Ryan Fitzgerald threw four touchdown passes in the win. Loyola again will lean on a huge offensive line upfront led by senior OL Kyle Balatzar and a stable of quality running back in Luke Foster along with Drew MacPherson. The Loyola defense was the programs calling card under former head coach John Holecek, and that mentality will continue again this fall. Senior LB Ethan Hogg is a standout, sideline to sideline finisher and the Ramblers will match up with any team in the state again in 2023. Naperville North and head coach Sean Drendel took a bit of time before they pulled away from Homewood Flossmoor last Friday for the 35-7 win over the Vikings. Naperville North junior QB Jacob Bell ran for 3 scores and passed for another in the win and Bell is drawing strong recruiting attention this season. Naperville North senior WR/S Luke Williams (Purdue) is a game breaking type of athlete for the Huskies and also keep an eye on junior S Kaiser Willams, another name getting recruiting loosk for Naperville North this season. Biggest storyline? Can the Loyola defense smother the Naperville North offensive attack on Friday? Can Naperville North's defense get the football back early and often from the Loyola offense and get pressure upfront on junior QB Ryan Fitzgerald? EDGY's Pick: Loyola 35 Naperville North 21