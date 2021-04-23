EdgyTim - Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 6 Locks

Make sure to play the FREE Weekly Beat EDGYTIM...Weekly prediction contest.

Deadline for Week 6 selections is Friday, April 23rd 2021 at 5:00PM CST. NO ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER 3PM CST.

Also, only ONE ENTRY PER EMAIL ADDRESS/POSTER will be allowed. Winners are announced the Wednesday after each week's games are played.

EDGYTIM's Week 6 Locks (46-14 overall so far in 2021).

Barrington over Prospect- The Dick Quagliano Bowl goes to.....Frem....I mean Barrington

Bartlett over South Elgin- Hawks soar in a terrific finale

Cary Grove over Huntley (COVID cancelled winner for all players)

Loyola over Marist- Yes I know what happened last year....and twice. Problem is so does Loyola.

Naperville Central over Maine South- toss up. Take the home team.

Crete-Monee over Kankakee- Crete will have a battle on it';s hands but the Warriors find a way.

East St. Louis over Edwardsville- IF the Tigers can keep QB Ryan Hampton in this game for four quarters...this could get interesting. Stick with the home team.

Warren Township over Libertyville- Take the Home of Six Flags....

SHG over Springfield- Yes I also know the recent history here...Cyclones overcome the Senators this time around.

Lincoln Way East over Lincoln Way West- East.

Batavia over Wheaton North- Somehow, someway the Bulldogs find a way at NIU.

Minooka over Oswego- I'll take the home team here...well since I live here I better....right?

Tie Breaker (required): Total combined points scored St Charles North vs Wheaton South 37







