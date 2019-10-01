Naperville (Ill.) Neuqua Valley senior inside linebacker recruit Jack Belskis (6-foot-2 220 pounds) was able to add his latest offer recently from Butler. Belskis, who is having a strong senior season for the Wildcats (4-1) this season checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"Butler offered me a scholarship late last week," Belskis said. "I've also been just focused on school along with my season. We are playing well so far and it's been pretty exciting."

Belskis discussed his thoughts on adding his latest offer from Butler.

"I know that Butler is a very good school academically. I actually played baseball at Butler during my freshman year, but I really haven't made a visit to see the school yet. The Butler coaches want me to come out and visit, and they also want me to start the application process for admissions soon. I'm hoping to get out to visit them soon but I don't have any date set yet."

Belskis has also remained in steady contact with a handful of schools this fall.

"I'm still talking quite a bit with the coaches at Harvard, Yale and also Air Force. I've sent my season highlight video out to those three schools and now I'm waiting for some feedback from those coaches. Minnesota Duluth plus Western Illinois seem to be showing more interest in my lately."

Belskis is also excited for another big game coming up this week hosting Naperville Central.

"We had a big game last Saturday against Waubonsie Valley and it was the biggest rivalry game I've ever played in. This week is another big game for us playing (Naperville) Central and it's also our last regular season home game."