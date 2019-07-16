Moline (Ill.) senior running back recruit Harrison Bey-Buie (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) has had a busy summer so far including getting back to work with his team this summer. Bey-Buie checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I'm out visiting my family this week," Bey-Buie said. "We are a military family and we get very limited time to get any sort of vacation in so this the only time we have to get away."

Bey-Buie recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers now from EIU, Northwest Missouri State, Quincy and Minnesota State. I've been staying in touch with all of the schools who have offered me along with a few other schools who want to see some of my early senior video. Kansas State along with all of the schools I camped with this summer all want to see senior video. I camped this summer at Iowa, Iowa State, Western Illinois and Northern Iowa along with Lindenwood."

So what's up next for Bey-Buie?

"I'm all done with the college camps this summer. I'm going to come back from this break and be totally focused on my team and my senior season from here on out. I'm not in any hurry to make a college decision and I'm looking at waiting until after my senior season to decide."

Does Bey-Buie set any sort of personal goals heading into his senior season?

"Helping my team win a state championship is always the biggest personal goal for me. I'm also looking at getting over 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. I had 22 touchdowns last season so it's very possible for me to get to 25."

Bey-Buie is also excited for his team this coming season.

"We bring back a lot of kids from last season. We are in line to have a great year."

Harrison Bey-Buie has scholarship offers from Eastern Illinois University, Northwest Missouri State (D2), Minnesota State (D2) and Quincy (D2).