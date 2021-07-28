Biggest Question: Hinsdale Central

The Fall 2021 IHSA Football season is less than 40 days way, and it's time to start breaking down the upcoming football season.

So what is the biggest question facing several of the top football programs across the state this summer? EDGYTIM breaks down his overview and thoughts on the Hinsdale Central Red Devils this coming season.

CLICK HERE to see my Biggest Question for the 2021 Hinsdale Central Red Devils Hilltoppers this summer.

Biggest Question for the East St. Louis Flyers

Biggest Question for the Warren Township Blue Devils

Biggest Question for the Lincoln Way East Griffins

Biggest Question for the Brother Rice Crusaders

Biggest Question for the Joliet Catholic Academy Hilltoppers

---

• Talk about this article inside The EDGY Nation

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud.

• Follow us on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Like us on Facebook