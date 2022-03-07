Black Knights targeting 3-Star cornerback, who was surprised by Army offer
This came as a surprise,” 3-star cornerback Jailen Duffie told GBK relative to his recent offer from the Army Black Knights.“It was Coach (Matt) Drinkall and we started off talking about sports, ho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news