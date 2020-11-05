Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris On Michigan, Recent Conversation With Josh Gattis
There is no high school football in Illinois this fall.
However, Rivals100 La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy wide receiver Tyler Morris is playing club 7v7 with Midwest Boom this winter and had an opportunity to practice with his team for ‘contact days’ last month.
“It was good to be able to get out there and start competing with each other,” Morris said. “We’re just working on getting back to playing football and getting the offense in. We’re just preparing for our season.”
On the recruiting front, Morris has offers in hand from Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Wisconsin and a handful of other major programs.
With the ongoing dead period, Morris has not been able to make any visits. But he does have his eye three potential trips.
“Recruiting has been the same for the last seven months,” Morris said. “I’m staying in contact with the same schools and talking to them about possible visits for the spring. I’ve been talking the most to Penn State, Missouri and Texas about visits. Those are three I haven’t seen yet.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news