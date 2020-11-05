On the recruiting front, Morris has offers in hand from Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Wisconsin and a handful of other major programs.

With the ongoing dead period, Morris has not been able to make any visits. But he does have his eye three potential trips.

“Recruiting has been the same for the last seven months,” Morris said. “I’m staying in contact with the same schools and talking to them about possible visits for the spring. I’ve been talking the most to Penn State, Missouri and Texas about visits. Those are three I haven’t seen yet.”