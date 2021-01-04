EdgyTim - Boom 7on7 Highlights

Boom 7on7 Highlights
The Wolverine recruiting report EJ Holland took in Sunday's Boom 7on7 tournament and captured several video clips from several top underclassmen prospects. Make sure to follow EJ Holland @EJHolland_TW on Twitter today or read his work at The Wolverine on the Rivals.com network.
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) finds a soft spot and makes a big play #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/82bRyKm0H6— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 4, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan ATH target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) with another TD #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/s1XpDDCmw0— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 4, 2021
Four-star QB Steve Angeli (@SteveAngeli_125) with a deep shot for a TD. Holds a Michigan offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/teDczFrJJg— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 4, 2021
Four-star 2022 New Jersey QB Steve Angeli (@SteveAngeli_125) is out here working in Chicago. Tosses a TD here. Holds a Michigan offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yahzaWjgjm— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 4, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan ATH target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) with the easy TD. Makes the opposing coach kick the pylon. 😂 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3uNFCeSKZX— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 3, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) keeps making big plays #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Bu8meboQT6— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 3, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) is able to secure this for the TD #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rEXBGM1izb— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 3, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan ATH target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) makes a big catch for the first #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dvWZ7EIisE— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 3, 2021
Elite 2023 Chicago WR and Michigan target Carnell Tate (@carnelltate_) making plays at the @BOOMfootball Presidents tourney #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sAczA8kIfb— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 3, 2021