Bolingbrook (Ill.) junior tight end/defensive end recruit Trevor Borland (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) made two weekend college unofficial visits to Indiana State and Iowa. Borland recaps his impressions from both weekend stops and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"I was able to make a visit to Indiana State on Saturday and then to Iowa on Sunday," Borland said. "It was good to get out to see both schools in person along with getting to see what each school has to offer."

Borland recapped his visits and impressions from Indiana State and Iowa.

"I went to Indiana State on Saturday and that visit went really well. I honestly wasn't sure what to expect at Indiana State because I didn't know much about them or the school before the visit. Indiana State has a really good coaching staff and they also have good facilities and a nice weight room. The coaches at Indiana State have also done a nice job of turning the football program around. Indiana State is recruiting me as a tight end and they want me to stay in touch with them this spring."

"My visit to Iowa on Sunday was really nice. Iowa's facilities are great and the nicest I've seen at any school and everything seems like it's brand new at Iowa. Iowa is recruiting me as a defensive end prospect and the Iowa coaches and most of the FBS schools are recruiting me for defense. I talked a bit with some of the Iowa coaches and they said they really like my game and that I'm a good player. The Iowa coaches said they would be back in school this spring and overall I had a great visit to Iowa."

Does position matter to Borland?

"I'm open when it comes to a position in college. As long as I can get on the field I'll play anywhere. I played mainly tight end last season for my tram but I have a feeling I could end up playing on both sides of the football this coming season."

Which schools have been in contact lately with Borland?

"Besides Iowa and Indiana State I've also been hearing from Youngstown State, Kansas State and a few smaller level schools. I've also been hearing that several college coaches will be back in school this spring once the coaches can get back out to recruit. We always seem to draw a lot of coaches into Bolingbrook."

So does Borland have any additional visits planned?

"I'm going to get out to visit Youngstown State soon. Kansas State has been in touch lately and they also have mentioned me coming out to visit them this spring."



Trevor Borland has scholarship offers from Indiana State and Youngstown State.



