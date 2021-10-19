BREAKING: Mizzou lands five-star WR Luther Burden

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri football program scored a massive boost in its 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday. Luther Burden, the No. 1 receiver and No. 6 overall prospect in the nation, announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Eli Drinkwitz has been recruiting at an unprecedented level since arriving in Columbia, but Burden represents his crown jewel. Burden picked Missouri over Georgia at a live announcement ceremony held at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club in St. Louis. With the addition of Burden, Missouri now has 15 commitments in the 2022 class, and the class ranks No. 15 nationally and fifth in the SEC.

Burden is the third wide receiver commit in Missouri's 2022 class, joining fellow St. Louis native Jamarion Wayne and Mekhi Miller. He is the ninth commitment in the class from the state of Missouri or immediate surrounding areas (Kansas City, Kansas and East St. Louis, Illinois).

Burden originally committed to Oklahoma on Oct. 9, 2020. Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff remained steadfast in their efforts to lure the five-star prospect to Columbia, and Burden withdrew his commitment to the Sooners on Aug. 17. Burden visited Missouri's campus several times during the summer, most recently for the team's matchup against North Texas on Oct. 9. He released a top three schools list of Missouri, Georgia and Alabama on Sept. 17. The Bulldogs emerged as the biggest competition, with Burden taking an official visit to Athens last weekend, but the home-state school prevailed in the end.