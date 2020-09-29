EdgyTim - Brescia commits to Colgate

Extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the Colgate Football family and to continue my academic and football career at Colgate University!! Thank you God, my family, Hinsdale Central football coaches, teammates and friends for all your support!! pic.twitter.com/Vv5T4788Q6

Hinsdale (Ill.) Central senior quarterback recruit Michael Brescia (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process and gave Colgate his verbal commitment on Monday night. Brescia discusses his college decision here.

"I had the opportunity to visit Colgate in person a few weeks ago," Brescia said. "Overall it was a great visit and I just feel like Colgate just offers the best overall for me so I committed."

Brescia pointed towards several key factors in his decision to pledge to the Colgate Raiders.

"Colgate is a smaller school enrollment wise which is a positive and they also offer a great education. I just felt really comfortable at Colgate on my visit and I already know some of the guys on the team including my old teammates at Central in Garrett Oakey and Owen Goss who are having success at Colgate. Colgate has a great family atmosphere and already having guys on the team is a big plus. I looked into several other schools and I had some great opportunities, but the overall comfort level and great mix on and off the field at Colgate was too hard for me to pass up."

So how big of a factor didi COVID play in his recruiting process?

"It (COVID) played a huge role in several different ways. I was aiming to play at the Big Ten level and several coaches wanted to see me in person this past spring and summer but because of COVID that never happened. I really just wanted the chance to go and compete against those other kids with bigger offers and show what I can do. I could have waited and maybe take the preferred walk on route, but I'm a loyal guy. I want to play for a school that truly wanted me and recruited me. Colgate always made me feel like I was wanted and I'm 100 percent committed to them."

So which schools did Brescia consider before committing to Colgate?

"I looked hard into schools like Cornell, Dartmouth snd also Columbia. They all have a lot to offer and I appreciated them recruiting me. In the end it was just the overall mix at Colgate that stood out to me over those other schools."

Michael Brescia is verbally committed to Colgate.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today