Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora senior running back/athlete recruit Jaquan Buchanan (5-foot-9, 165 pounds) made a weekend official visit to the University of Indianapolis (D2) and gave the Greyhounds his verbal commitment. Buchanan discusses his decision here.

"I had a really good official visit to the University of Indianapolis," Buchanan said. "I just came away with a really good feel for the school and the football program. Indianapolis is a winning program and I also really liked all the coaches along with getting to know the players on the team and it's a great fit for me."

Buchanan also had several other options but broke down why he decided on giving the Greyhounds his verbal commitment.

"I looked into several schools including Truman State, Nebraska-Kearney and also McKendree but Indy has everything I was looking for in a potential school to call home. Indianapolis offers a good education and they also have a plan for me. They are recruiting me as a running back/slot receiver and they want to get me in space and get me the football. The coaches feel that I will be a great fit in the offense and I'm excited to get my college career going next fall."

Buchanan is also thrilled to have completed his recruiting process.

"I'm really excited and relieved that my recruiting is completed. The hardest part of the recruiting process for me was just telling college coaches that I wasn't going to commit to them. I built up some strong relationships with some of the coaches and that was not an easy phone call to make."

Buchanan, who is planning to major in Sports Management looked backed and discussed his favorite memory from his recently completed high school football career.

"One of my favorite moments was just winning a state playoff game for the first time in a long time in school history. Just getting to know my teammates and playing on Friday nights in the fall will be some of my favorite memories from my high school career."

Jaquan Buchanan is verbally committed to the University of Indianapolis.

