Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic senior athlete recruit CJ Bufkin (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) has been pulling double duty this season for Montini Catholic. Bufkin, who is playing running back and defensive back for the Broncos (3-1) checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"The team has been playing pretty well so far this season," Bufkin said. "I'm also playing on both sides of the football this year. I'm playing running back and also defensive back. It took me the first two weeks to really get into playing shape but now I feel good."

Bufkin filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been staying in touch quite a bit with NIU lately. The NIU coaches keep asking me to stay in touch with them and they also invited me to come out and see a game in person. I'm planning to go to an NIU game on October 5th. Illinois has also been in touch with me this season. I talk with Coach Gill Byrd and he's just trying to get to know me better. "

Bufkin is also considering taking a few official visits after the season.

"I'm actually looking to take an official visit to South Dakota State. for sure after the season. I'm also looking at visiting Western Illinois as well."

Bufkin is still not in any rush to make a college decision.

"My focus is still on school and my senior season. I still stay in touch with the collage coaches and all but that's about it when it comes to my recruiting. I'll look harder at everything after the season."

CJ Bufkin has scholarship offers from WIU, Northern Michigan, Minn-Duluth and Concordia (MN.).