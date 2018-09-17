Lemont (Ill.) senior inside linebacker prospect Cade Campos (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) recently decided to give Illinois State University his verbal commitment. Campos takes a few minutes and discusses his decision here.

"Illinois State offered me a few weeks ago when I made a game day visit," Campos said. I went home and thought it over and talked about it with my parents and decided I was ready to commit to Illinois State."

Campos filled us in on why he decided to commit to the in-state Illinois State Redbirds.

"Illinois State was always one of my top schools to go to. I love the coaches at ISU including head coach Brock Spack. Illinois State is a winning program and I'll have a chance to go to Illinois State and win a national championship. Illinois State recruited me as a linebacker recruit. Illinois State likes my speed and linebacker was a high priority position for them in this class. They want to see how much weight I can add before they decide if I'll play either inside or outside linebacker for them."

Campos had several offers and college options and had narrowed down his favorites to two schools.

"Both Illinois State and Illinois had been the two schools recruiting me the hardest. Illinois was talking more of a preferred walk on spot.for me. Purdue was trying to get me to visit them but I cancelled that visit. I'm just very happy and very excited about Illinois State ."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Campos?

"Just waiting on coaches and seeing if they will end up offering or not. It can get real frustrating at times but like they say you just have to trust the process. It paid off for me and I couldn't be more excited about my decision."

Cade Campos is verbally committed to Illinois State.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today