Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North junior offensive guard recruit Jackson Carsello (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) has been on a serious recruiting roll this spring and added his first Big 10 offer on Tuesday night when the University of Illinois extended him a scholarship offer.

"I had been in touch a little bit with both offensive line coach Bob McClain and the Illinois recruiting coordinator," Carsello said. "This week Coach McClain really started talking to me more and more and wanting to get to know me. The Illinois coaches also talked to my head coach (Matt Purdy) and then they decided to offer me a scholarship."

Carsello discussed his thoughts adding his first Big 10 scholarship offer from the Fighting Illini.

"I know that Lovie Smith is the head coach at Illinois and I was a big fan of his when he was the Bears coach. I'm a huge Bears fan and also an NFL fan. Illinois has a lot to offer and they have also developed a lot of great linemen over the years. It's my first Big Ten offer and it's a great honor. I've never visited Illinois so once all of this pandemic settles down and we are allowed back on visits, I'm definitely planning to visit Illinois."

Carsello is still amazed at how quickly his recruiting stock has taken off this spring.

"I'm still sort of in shock to be honest. It's always been my dream to play football in college and it's truly a dream come true. At this time last year I was around 195 pounds and now I'm up to around 265-270 pounds. It's been just an amazing feeling and it makes me just want to keep working hard and getting better every day."

Has Carsello started to look harder at his college options and offers?

"I've been looking harder at schools when it comes to researching schools and looking into different academic questions I have. It's been difficult at times because we can't make any visits. No visits has just slowed everything down for me and like everyone else on hold for now with recruiting."

Carsello has also draw new recruiting looks over the past week.

"I've been in contact with the coaches a bit from Northwestern, Iowa, Syracuse and Kansas."

Jackson Carsello has multiple scholarship offers.