EdgyTim - Carsello realizes a dream with Northwestern offer

Last Thursday was a dream come true for Jackson Carsello. He received a scholarship offer from Northwestern.

It was a dream born from going to Northwestern football games as a youth with the Glenbrook North Junior Spartans football team, where he "fell in love with Ryan Field and the atmosphere."

It was a dream that drove him to lift weights until he put on 75 pounds since the beginning of his sophomore year at Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North.

It's a dream that could be just getting started.