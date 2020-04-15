Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North junior offensive guard recruit Jackson Carsello (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) remains on a serious recruiting role this early spring and has now added 20 scholarship offers. Carsello checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I never thought I would ever have 20 scholarship offers," Carsello said. "It's crazy because I still get the same excited feeling whenever I'm offered a scholarship from a new school. It's that same feeling with every offer for me."

Carsello filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been trying to look into more schools, especially the schools who have already offered me a scholarship. I've been able to take some virtual visits and have done some research on schools. I still feel that I need to get out and sere some of these schools in person along with getting to know the coaches and the team better. In my eyes the people at each school are the most important part of learning about them and seeing schools in person for me will be an important factor. I'm hoping to get out and make some college visits as soon as we are allowed to go back to college campuses."

Have any offers specifically stood out so far for Carsello?

"Honestly, the offers from the Ivy League schools are offers that still catch my attention. I just never really thought that I would have a chance to go to and play for some of these schools. I will no question look harder at some of the Ivy League schools and I'll also get out to visit some of them in person."

Carsello has also remained in contact with several schools who remain interested in him this spring.

"I'm still in regular contact with the coaches from Northwestern, Iowa, Stanford, Ohio, Kansas, Syracuse and Wyoming. All of those coaches had planned to make an in-school visits this spring to evaluate me and now that won't happen."

Does Carsello have a time frame for making a college decision?

"I really don't have any time frame for now. I just feel that I need to get out and make some college visits before I even begin to narrow things down. I'm hoping that by July I'll be able to go out to visit schools and hopefully we can move things along."



Jackson Carsello has multiple scholarship offers.