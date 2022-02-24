Cats land 'solid rotation receiver' in Illinois grad transfer Donny Navarro

Northwestern isn't getting a gamebreaker in grad transfer wide receiver Donny Navarro, but the Wildcats picked up a solid rotation receiver who will add depth and experience to a relatively young position group.

That's the take of Doug Bucshon, who covered Navarro for the last four years as the publisher of OrangeandBlueNews.com. Navarro isn't very big and he isn't very fast, but Bucshon thinks that he could be a good fit in Northwestern's offense.

"Navarro is a precise route runner with good instincts and excellent hands," said Bucshon. "Even though he’s not very big or physically imposing, he’ll catch balls over the middle and take his lumps."

Navarro also doubled as a punt returner for Illinois, and he could compete for that job at Northwestern. Bucshon is certain he'll be a fit in the locker room, as well as on the field.

"(Head coach) Pat Fitzgerald is going to love coaching Donny and having around the team," said Bucshon. "He’s a high character kid, an excellent student, and ideal teammate."