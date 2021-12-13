Chicago QB Jack Lausch picks Northwestern

Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice quarterback Jack Lausch announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Monday night, just one day after returning from his official visit, as Northwestern's big late push for the two-star signal caller paid off.

Just two days before the start of the early signing period, Northwestern got its quarterback.

Northwestern won an interesting recruiting battle for Lausch.

He committed to Notre Dame as a preferred walkon for both football and baseball way back in June. The Wildcats came in with an offer to play quarterback last weekend and managed to wipe out the Irish's six-month head start. He also plans to play baseball for the Wildcats.

In the end, Northwestern's offer made the difference.

"I felt like this was the best overall opportunity for me," Lausch told WildcatReport just moments after tweeting his commitment.

Lausch said he had a "great visit" to Northwestern from Friday to Sunday. The Wildcats' three Chicago-area commitments -- WR Reggie Fleurima, OL Deuce McGuire and TE Chris Petrucci -- all made the trip to Evanston on Saturday to accompany Lausch during his visit.

After leaving Evanston, Lausch then traveled to South Bend on Sunday to watch an Irish bowl practice. After weighing the pros and cons with his parents, he decided to pull the trigger for the Wildcats the next day.

Lausch was named the Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year after leading Brother Rice to a 10-3 record this season. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder completed 61% of his passes for 2,447 yards, with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. An athletic dual-threat QB, he also ran for 1,084 more yards and scored 21 more TDs on the ground.

Northwestern previously had a commitment from quarterback Bennett Meredith for the 2022 class, but the three-star signal caller from Alabama decommitted on Dec. 4. The Wildcats offered Lausch later that same day.

Lausch is the 14th member of the Wildcats' Class of 2022. The group is currently ranked 48th in the nation by Rivals.