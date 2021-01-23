EdgyTim - Chicagoland 2022 WR Jacob Bostick lands first FBS offers

THE LATEST

Bostick did have an FCS offer from Indiana State that had come through back in November. With the state of Illinois canceling its fall high school football season, though, Bostick has not had a chance to put any new game film out since he was playing his sophomore season at Fremd High School more than a year ago. A standout on the track, where he competes in sprints, hurdles and jumps, Bostick also had his sophomore track season wiped out by COVID. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Camp allowed Bostick to compete against top players from around Illinois and neighboring states, and the film and reports from that event obviously made their way out to college staffs. Bowling Green was the first to offer Friday morning, which was followed just a few hours later by an offer from Northern Illinois. Bostick, who is playing in a 7-on-7 in Florida this weekend, was ecstatic about his first two FBS offers.

IN HIS WORDS

“God continues to amaze me with His timing. I am very thankful and blessed to receive these offers. If it were not for people like EdgyTim and organizations like EFT and BOOM we would not have the opportunity to display our skills at showcases since we have not had football in Illinois.”

RIVALS REACTION

On Friday the Illinois Department of Public Health revised its guidelines for sports, reigniting optimism for a spring high school football season in the state. That would be a big boost for a player like Bostick, who has Power Five abilities, but has not been able to showcase those abilities for college coaches in over a year. After watching Bostick at the EdgyTim/EFT Football Camp on Monday, there is no doubt Bostick can play at the Power Five level. I compared my evaluation of him Monday to the first time I saw Tyler Boyd, and I do not think that comparison is overly ambitious. The size, the speed, the ball skills are all there, and if he can build on Monday’s performance there is no reason Bostick cannot play at the highest levels of the game. Now that a junior season looks likely, Bostick is sure to be one of the most-watched 2022 prospects in the Chicagoland area this spring.