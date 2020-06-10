"I told (Minnesota's) coaches I appreciated what they'd done for me, and that they'd been nothing but honest with me," Jackson said, "but if I want to succeed at the next level, I've got to do what's best for me, and I think Purdue is the best place for me to go."

Though many prominent programs had recruited the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder with a variety of positions in mind, the Rivals.com three-star prospect from Naperville Central was recruited for quarterback "100 percent," he said.

Jackson said he was recruited for quarterback, "for sure, 100-percent" by Purdue.

"They like that I'm a dual threat," Jackson said. "I can throw the ball, but I can run the ball as well. I think a lot of dual-threat quarterbacks, though, can run better than they pass, but I'm a pass-first quarterback. I can run, too. But I only run to make plays. I can throw better than I can run. That's one of the things they like most about me."

Purdue has been pursuing such an element at quarterback the past few recruiting classes, suggestive of the direction Jeff Brohm would prefer his offensive personnel go from here on out.

"They've been preaching that to me the whole time," Jackson said. "When they first offered me, that the No. 1 thing they were saying to me. They were saying the offense they were looking forward to having would fit my style of play."

Jackson's most recent Minnesota commitment was the second he made to the Gophers. Through the recruiting process, he also fielded offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Oregon and Wisconsin, among many others.

Jackson is Purdue's ninth 2021 commitment.