2019 Preseason EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2019 EDGYTIM Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll released on July 15th 2019. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Loyola Academy 0-0 (1)- The Ramblers will be just fine on offense, and the defense will be young but it has also has plenty of underclassmen talent. Next: vs St. Ignatius Ohio

2. Nazareth Academy 0-0 (2)- The Road Runners could very well have the3 state's most explosive offense in the state in 2019. Michigan commit junior 4 star ranked QB JJ McCarthy has a chance to add to his already impressive resume in 2019. Next: vs Cardinal Ritter.

3. Lincoln Way East 0-0 (3)- The Griffins are always reloading, and Michigan commit senior 4 star ranked WR AJ Henning is ready for a major season this fall. Next: vs Stevenson

4. St. Charles North 0-0 (4)-The North Stars have experience back, a deep roster and this is a program that keeps making positive strides forward. Next: @ Palatine

5. Batavia 0-0 (5)- The Bulldogs take a back seat to no one, and Week 1 against East St. Louis will be a huge early test for Batavia. Next: vs East St. Louis

6. Naperville Central 0-0 (6)- The Redhawks also possess some of the most dangerous offensive weapons this side of Naz...and once the Redhawks 2021 QB Sam Jackson (Minnesota) settles in at quarterback look out! Next: @ Hinsdale Central

7. Homewood-Flossmoor 0-0 (7)- The Vikings have speed and talent on both sides of the football, an experienced quarterback in Dominick Jones and a veteran and nasty senior led offensive line in 2019. Next: @ TF North

8. Warren Township 0-0 (8) If the defense can come anywhere close to last season's dominant unit all will be well for the Blue Devils. Next: vs Barrington

9. Brother Rice 0-0 (9)- While the offense will need to reload a bit, the defense should be as strong as ever in 2019. Week 1 against Hillcrest is a strong opener. Next: vs Hillcrest

10. Mount Carmel 0-0 (10)- The Caravan get to break in it's brand new Carey Field on Friday night and will play all of it's home game on campus starting this season. Next: vs Calumet Tech (Indiana)

11. Lake Zurich 0-0 (11)- The Bears have a new coach...but tradition and winning never graduates. Next: @ Fremd

12. Glenbard West 0-0 (12)- If the offense can move the ball and avoid turnovers, the defense will be as salty as ever in 2019. Next: vs Maine South

13. Phillips 0-0 (13)- The Wildcats will hit the road for the first two weeks of the season and will get instantly tested against a strong Cass Tech program. Next: @ Detroit Cass Tech

14. Montini Catholic 0-0 (14)- The Broncos have been on a mission since last season, losing to JCA in the 5A state final game. Next: @ Hudson Wisc.

15. Maine South 0-0 (15)- The Hawks will look towards a strong senior core, but getting some key contributions from the underclassmen is huge in 2019. Next: @ Glenbard West

16. Minooka 0-0 (16)- The Indians welcome back literally it's entire starting team from 2018. Minooka will also break in it's next field turf field this season. Next: vs Joliet West

17. Prairie Ridge 0-0 (17)- The Wolves get the nod to come away as the winner in the rugged Fox Valley Conference. Next: @ Grayslake Central

18. Oswego 0-0 (18)- The Panthers will be younger but this program has been dominant in the Southwest Prairie conference for over a decade. Next: vs Plainfield Central

19. Barrington 0-0 (19)- The Broncos have some big names back this season and the Barrington offense is explosive with QB Tommy Fitzpatrick and WR EJ Darlington. The defense is also a few steps better this season led by Iowa commit DE Lukas VanNess. Next: @ Warren Township

20. Neuqua Valley 0-0 (20)- The Wildcats welcome back nearly its entire starting offensive backfield this fall, led by QB Mark Gronowski (South Dakota State). Next: @ Glenbard North

21. Hinsdale Central 0-0 (21)- The Red Devils have a new head coach in Brian Griffin but don't expect too much to be effected this fall. Lots of talent on board for Hinsdale Central this season. Next: vs Naperville Central

22. Oak Park-River Forest 0-0 (22)- The Huskies will be a bit young in 2019 yet the talent level is as strong as ever. The offensive backfield is again a strength with junior QB/DB Jaden McGill along with senior RB Nazareth Bryant. Next: @ Waubonsie Valley

23. Simeon 0-0 (23)- The Wolverines will no question need to replace some key names from a season ago, yet Simeon still has a ton of skills on board led by senior WR/S Chau Smith while senior OG Khalyl Warren leads a big and very physical offensive line. Next: @ Southfield Christian

24. Joliet Catholic 0-0 (24)- The Hilltoppers will need to find some answers upfront on the offensive line with just one returning starter (OG Conor Kovas) but the offensive skills are talented and deep led by senior RB Kenyetta Williams. Next: @ St. Rita

25. Richards 0-0 (25)- The Bulldogs will look to feed standout RB Leshon Williams this fall and Williams is just one of several weapons to watch this fall. Next: @ Lincoln-Way Central

26.Marist 0-0 (26)- The Redhawks saw standout WR Jadon Thompson transfer out this summer, yet Marist will still remain as strong as ever. Sophomore QB Dontrell Jackson Jr. has the ability to be a game changer and the Redhawks have experience upfront this season. Next: vs Dunbar

27. Providence Catholic 0-0 (27)- The Celtics just had a weird 2018 season, yet the good part of last fall was getting multiple underclassmen serious playing time. Providence will look towards a strong running game spearheaded by a talented offensive line who returns everyone from a season ago. Next: @ Willowbrook

28. Willowbrook 0-0 (28)- The Warriors just win games and out grind all comers. Willowbrook is looking to get past the 7A state quarterfinal round in 2019 and senior QB Sam Tumilty is a name to watch once again this fall. Next: vs Providence Catholic

29. Stevenson 0-0 (29)- The Patriots and first year head coach Brent Becker are looking to improve upon last season and the offense will be a key led by senior RB JM Etienne and senior OL Ean Norenberg (Harvard) plus senior DB Jordan Vincent (EIU). Next: @ Lincoln-Way East

30. Antioch 0-0 (30)- The Sequoits have some serious firepower back on offense led by junior QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Minnesota) along with his brother WR Dino Kaliakmanis (Minnesota) while senior WR Treshawn Watson is another big target. Next: @ Lake Forest

Out: None

Others to Watch (in no order): Cary-Grove/Crete-Monee/Wheaton South/Immaculate Conception/Coal City/St. Rita/Maine West/Plainfield North/Lemont/Lake Forest/Hillcrest/St. Laurence/Sycamore