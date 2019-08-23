News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 07:00:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Class 5A Top 10 poll

Fsfic6ralgdmhtsod1a5
Make sure to visit EFT Football Academy today
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 5A

2019 Preseason Enrollments and Classification

1. East St. Louis 0-0 (1) @ Batavia

2. Montini 0-0 (2) @ Hudson, Wisc

3, Joliet Catholic 0-0 (3) @ St. Rita

4. St. Rita 0-0 (4) vs Joliet Catholic

5. Sacred Heart Griffin 0-0 (5) vs U High @ Illinois State

6. Hillcrest 0-0 (6) @ Brother Rice

7. St. Laurence 0-0 (7) vs Hyde Park

8. Decatur MacArthur 0-0 (8) @ Springfield

9. Sycamore 0-0 (9) vs Washington

10. Sterling 0-0 (10) vs Marengo

Others (in no order) Dunlap/Metamora/Highland/Boylan/Morton/Cahokia

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}