Class 5A

2019 Preseason Enrollments and Classification

1. East St. Louis 0-0 (1) @ Batavia

2. Montini 0-0 (2) @ Hudson, Wisc

3, Joliet Catholic 0-0 (3) @ St. Rita

4. St. Rita 0-0 (4) vs Joliet Catholic

5. Sacred Heart Griffin 0-0 (5) vs U High @ Illinois State

6. Hillcrest 0-0 (6) @ Brother Rice

7. St. Laurence 0-0 (7) vs Hyde Park

8. Decatur MacArthur 0-0 (8) @ Springfield

9. Sycamore 0-0 (9) vs Washington

10. Sterling 0-0 (10) vs Marengo

Others (in no order) Dunlap/Metamora/Highland/Boylan/Morton/Cahokia