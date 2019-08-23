Class 5A Top 10 poll
Class 5A
2019 Preseason Enrollments and Classification
1. East St. Louis 0-0 (1) @ Batavia
2. Montini 0-0 (2) @ Hudson, Wisc
3, Joliet Catholic 0-0 (3) @ St. Rita
4. St. Rita 0-0 (4) vs Joliet Catholic
5. Sacred Heart Griffin 0-0 (5) vs U High @ Illinois State
6. Hillcrest 0-0 (6) @ Brother Rice
7. St. Laurence 0-0 (7) vs Hyde Park
8. Decatur MacArthur 0-0 (8) @ Springfield
9. Sycamore 0-0 (9) vs Washington
10. Sterling 0-0 (10) vs Marengo
Others (in no order) Dunlap/Metamora/Highland/Boylan/Morton/Cahokia