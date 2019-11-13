News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 06:57:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Class 8A Quarters: Underdogs

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 8A Underdog Teams to WatchAt this late stage of the IHSA playoffs no one is really what I would consider a true sleeper anymore. Yet we will have favorite teams and teams that will be underdo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}