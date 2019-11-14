News More News
Class 8A Quarters: Unsung Heroes

H-F junior RB Sean Allen has been electric for the Vikings in 2019.
H-F junior RB Sean Allen has been electric for the Vikings in 2019. (Rivals.com)
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Class 8A Quarterfinals: Five Unsung Heroes To Watch (in no particular order)ATH Connor Etzkorn Minooka- Etzkorn, who has been a varsity starter and mainstay for the Indians over the past three seas...

