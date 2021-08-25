Class of 2022: Top 20 Uncommitted Names
With the start of the 2021 Fall IHSA Football season almost upon us, let's take a look at who I feel are the Top 20 Uncommitted Names still available in the State of Illinois Class of 2022. Note: T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news