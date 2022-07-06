Sael Reyes' off-season has been an incredible one to say the least. We first saw the 2025 safety recruit at the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis where he showed off his tremendous combination of size, skill and athleticism. His performance in Indianapolis earned him a coveted invite to the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta where Reyes once again showed up and showed out.

The bulk added to his frame wasn't the only big difference between the first and second Rivals camp Reyes attended this spring, as he had also begun to pick up some big offers during that period as well. One of those offers came from Texas A&M where Reyes older brother Antonio Johnson is an All-American defensive back and potential first-round pick in next year's NFL draft. Reyes recently took some time to discuss his offer from the Aggies as well as the latest in his busy recruitment.