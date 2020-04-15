1. Notre Dame fans who don't follow recruiting that closely may think that Coogan isn't a big time get for the Fighting Irish, and I would strongly disagree with them. The staff is very familiar with Coogan as they had him for camp last summer and hosted him for the New Mexico game last fall.

Coogan made his love for the Fighting Irish known from the beginning, and the staff was very honest with him about where he stood on their board. The same day (March 26, 2020) that Landon Tengwall, who was a huge interior offensive line target for Notre Dame, picked Penn State, the Irish offered Coogan.