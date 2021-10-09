Gameday Central: Notre Dame football at Virginia Tech Hokies
The No. 13/14 Fighting Irish (4-1) travel to Virginia Tech (3-1) to battle the Hokies on Saturday night . BlueandGold.com has the keys you need to know to be prepared for tonight's primetime showdown.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 09, 2021
Site: Lane Stadium - Blacksburg, VA
Kickoff: 7:30 PM ET
Television: ACC Network
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network. SiriusXM (Channel 129). In South Bend - 101.5 FM and 960 AM.
Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 2-1-0. Last meeting: November 2, 2019 : Notre Dame defeated Virginia Tech 21-20 at Notre Dame Stadium.
Head coaches: — Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (106-40, 12th season). Virginia Tech - Justin Fuente (41-27, 6th season)
FIVE VIRGINIA TECH PLAYERS TO KNOW
LB Dax Hollifield (#4) - A former U.S. Army All-American, Hollifield leads the team with 4.5 TFLs and is tied for the team lead with 3 sacks. Recorded three tackles as a freshman in Notre Dame's 45-23 win at Lane Stadium in 2018. Grabbed his first career interception in the game vs. Notre Dame in 2019. A four-star recruit in the class of 2018.
LB Alan Tisdale (#34) - The redshirt sophomore leads the team with 33 tackles (16 solo, 1.5 TFL). Averaging 8.4 tackles per game, tied for 7th in the ACC. Recorded 4 tackles against Notre Dame in 2019. A four-star recruit in the class of 2018.
DB Jermaine Waller (#2) - Tied for the ACC lead and third in the FBS with three interceptions. Started the season with an interception in each of the first three games. A three-star recruit in the class of 2018.
WR Tre Turner (#11) - Four year starter leads the team with 16 receptions and 250 yards. In the Hokies' last game, caught six passes for 102 yards versus Richmond, his third career 100 yard game. Caught two passes in both contests vs. Notre Dame (2018, 2019). Four-star prospect in the class of 2018, ranked the No. 157 recruit nationally.
QB Braxton Burmeister (#3)- An Oregon transfer, has never lost as a starter in Lane Stadium (5-0). Known for his running speed, he is tied for second on the team with 144 rushing yards. Has completed 61.4% of his passes, 5 TDs, and 1 INT. Ranked the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2017, and No. 187 prospect overall.
GAME PREDICTIONS
Vegas line: Notre Dame -5 ... Over/under: 46.5
OddShark prediction: Virginia Tech 30.8, Notre Dame 30
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 20, Virginia Tech 17
Steve Downey: Notre Dame 24, Virginia Tech 16
Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 23, Virginia Tech 13
Tyler Horka: Virginia Tech 22, Notre Dame 17
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 17
Greg Ladky: Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20
