Wisconsin offered Justin Taylor and secured his commitment during an unofficial visit on Friday, a quick recruiting process from the outside looking in.

But from Tim Racki's point of view, it was a long time coming for his star prospect in the 2023 class.

"It's funny that you said quickly, because for me it seemed like a lot of the bigger schools should have been on Justin a lot earlier," Racki, the head coach at Nazareth Academy in Illinois, told BadgerBlitz.com. "So for me it was more of a sense of relief and just gratefulness because of how hard he has worked to achieve this ever since he stepped into our doors."