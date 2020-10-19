COACHSPEAK: Roy Gully sees Rutgers getting ‘playmaker’ in 2022 ATH Rochelle
The Scarlet Knights landed 2022 Western New York Maritime Charter Academy (NY) wide receiver Addison Copeland just over a month ago, and last night they earned another pledge in the class in Spring...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news