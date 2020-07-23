 Chicago's Kaleb Brown, Tyler Morris Are Must-Lands In 2022 For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-23 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Coffee House: Chicago's Kaleb Brown, Tyler Morris Are Must-Lands In 2022

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Chicago has been kind to Michigan over the last several cycle.

The Wolverines have dipped into the Windy City metro aka Chicagoland and have plucked the top prospect in the state of Illinois for three straight cycles.

Michigan made a statement in 2019 by reeling in four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan. The Wolverines followed that up by adding plenty of ‘speed in space’ in elite wide receiver AJ Henning. This year, Michigan scored its biggest fish yet in borderline five-star quarterback JJ McCarthy.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Chicago wide receivers Kaleb Brown and Tyler Morris hold Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offers from Jim Harbaugh.
Chicago wide receivers Kaleb Brown and Tyler Morris hold Michigan offers.

The 2022 recruiting class presents a unique opportunity for Michigan. After all, Chicago is home to two of the top overall recruits in the country in four-star athlete Kaleb Brown and four-star wide receiver Tyler Morris.

And yes, Michigan is an early frontrunner for both.

U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and area recruiter Sherrone Moore have been instrumental in Michigan’s dominance of Chicagoland the past few cycles and are both heavily involved in the recruitments of Morris and Brown

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}