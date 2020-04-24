Even midseason, well into his breakout, Cole Kmet had visions of returning for a senior year and a final shot on the baseball field. Asked about his future in a November midweek press conference, he said he planned on returning. Each passing week and game, though, gave him more to think about. He received a second-round grade from the NFL’s advisory committee in December. He ended the season ranked second on Notre Dame in catches and yards. The 2020 draft’s tight end crop was not seen as strong. Kmet took all that into account, and in early January, made the move to declare. It proved to be astute.

Cole Kmet was drafted in the second round by the Chicago Bears Friday night, Notre Dame's first draft pick of 2020. (Michael Conroy, Associated Press)

Kmet was selected by his hometown team, the Chicago Bears in the second round of the draft Friday night as the No. 43 overall selection. He was the first tight end picked, which marks the third time in the last nine drafts a Notre Dame product was the first tight end selected. He is also the first Irish player taken in this year’s draft. "He was, clearly, in my opinion, slightly ahead of Adam Trautman of Dayton as the best tight end in this draft," ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said on the draft broadcast. "He’ll be a weapon for whether it’s Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky." The selection caps Kmet’s one-year rise from backup to the top of the tight end class, though no one around Notre Dame was surprised he thrived when finally awarded the chance. Kmet had 17 career catches in two years at Notre Dame heading into 2019. He finished his junior year with 43 grabs for 515 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. Per Spotrac, Kmet is expected to sign a four-year contract worth $7.58 million in total value. Arriving from north suburban Chicago in the summer of 2017, Kmet came to Notre Dame as a two-sport star. He was Rivals’ No. 3 player in the state of Illinois and a top-100 overall recruit. On the baseball field, he was an outfielder and a left-handed pitcher, an impossible-to-miss 6-foot-6 presence who hit 12 home runs and struck out 105 hitters as a senior at St. Viator High School. He touched 90 mph on the radar gun and was Prep Baseball Report’s 2017 Illinois Player of the Year.

His first notable athletic impact at Notre Dame came as a member of the Irish baseball team – he notched a team-best eight saves as a freshman in 2018. In football, meanwhile, Kmet was stuck behind Durham Smythe and Alize Mack. He moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart in 2018 after Smythe’s departure, even surpassing Brock Wright, the top-ranked tight end in the same 2017 class. The thought all along was that 2019 would be Kmet’s turn to slide into the starting role. In anticipation, he gave up baseball that spring so he could participate fully in practice. His assumed larger role elated Notre Dame’s coaches. “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime guy you get to coach,” then-offensive coordinator Chip Long said in the spring. Added Brian Kelly: “He’ll be a guy we’ll actually game plan and certainly look at how he touches the football each week. We didn’t do that last year.” Kmet, in turn, posted the highest single-season reception, yardage and touchdown totals for a Notre Dame tight end since Tyler Eifert in 2012. About a week into 2019 training camp, though, Kmet’s breakout was put on hold. He collided with safety Alohi Gilman, sending both to the turf. He took the worse end of the clash: a broken collarbone. He was ruled out for the season-opener and possibly beyond.