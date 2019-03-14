Crystal Lake (IL) South junior offensive linemen recruit Dominic Collado (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) was able to take part in last weekend's Iowa State junior day event. Collado checks in and recaps his latest visit to Iowa State and much more in this latest recruiting news here.

"I was able to get out to Iowa State on Saturday for a junior day visit," Collado said. "Overall I had a great visit and I also really likes the message from the Iowa State coaches."

Collado filled us in on his impressions after his Iowa State visit.

"I had a good visit to Iowa State and everything was nice. We had a tour of the facilities and I also had some time talking to the coaches at Iowa State. The Iowa State coaches just had a great message about them not getting a lot of 5 star guys but instead recruit 5 star character guys and develop them into 5 star caliber players at Iowa State. The Iowa State coaches have told me that they ;like my game and that they would be in school this spring to watch my workouts."

Collado also is planning a busy upcoming spring break visiting colleges.

"Over spring break I'm planning to get out and visit several schools. I'm set to make a return visit to Miami of Ohio along with visiting Minnesota, Western Michigan, Kansas State and also NIU."

So have any new schools started to show recruiting attention to Collado?

"Indiana has started to show some interest in me. I've also been hearing a bit from both Cincinnati and also Illinois."

Collado, who is coming off his wrestling season is back in the weight room and focused on getting ready for football season.

"I ended up cutting some weight for wrestling so I'm going to add more good weight on. My goal is to be at a comfortable weight while also being quicker and just better."

Dominic Collado has scholarship offers from Miami of Ohio, Central Michigan and South Dakota State.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today