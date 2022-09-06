Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel (2-0) junior inside linebacker recruit Parker Startz (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) is one of the standouts on a state ranked Caravan (2-0) defense loaded with standouts this season. Startz checks in and breaks down his season so far along with his increasing recruiting suitors and more in this recruiting update.

"Overall I feel like the team has been performing pretty well so far but we still can get a lot better," Startz said. "My recruiting has also really picked up since the college coaches are allowed to contact us. I've been in touch with some new schools and coaches and it's been pretty exciting."

Startz fills us in on his latest football recruiting news. .

"I've been in touch with the coaches from Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Purdue plus Kansas State, Illinois and a bunch of others. The coaches have been sending me different graphics and also some game invitations. I'm set to visit Notre Dame this coming weekend when they host Marshall. I'm also planning to set to visit Cincinnati on September 24th when they play Indiana. I'm also looking at visiting Minnesota on October 1st when they play against Purdue. I camped this past summer at Wisconsin, Cincinnati and also Louisville and I still stay in touch with those coaches as well."

So how has Startz game improved from last season?

"I definitely added more size and strength compared to last year. My in game speed is better and I'm just more experienced and making much better reads. I also feel like I'm hitting harder and bringing more of a punch this year. I'm just way more comfortable playing my position this season compared to last season."

Does Startz have a dream school?

"My dream school is Wisconsin. I've always been a big fan of the Badgers and also I'm a big Green Bay Packers fan."



